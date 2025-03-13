Dangote Foundation Flags Off N16bn Nat’l Food Intervention Project

Share

…It’s Reflect Unwavering Commitment To Uplift The Poor – Gov Yusuf

Over one million Nigerians nationwide will receive a 10kg bag of rice each as the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) launched the 2025 Annual National Food Intervention Project valued at N16 billion.

Speaking at the ceremony in Kano, the Chairman of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Mr Aliko Dangote, said the distribution of one million bags of 10kg rice to the poor and most vulnerable Nigerians in the 774 Local Government Areas is in line with the core values of his company and Foundation.

Dangote, who was represented by his daughter, Maria Aliko Dangote, said: “This annual initiative, which embodies compassion, solidarity, and shared responsibility, is part of our response to the current economic challenges facing our nation. It reflects our commitment to supporting our communities in line with our core values.”

He said the Foundation was kicking off the distribution in Kano State, after which it will proceed to other states, while ensuring that the food reaches those who need it most in all the Local Government Areas of Nigeria.

Mr. Dangote who is Africa’s wealthiest person, said that food remains a basic human necessity, and this is why the Aliko Dangote Foundation adopted the practice of embarking on a food distribution programme across the States.

“We are collaborating with state governments to ensure that the food reaches the most vulnerable individuals in each state,” he added.

Ladies and gentlemen, our Foundation focuses on improving the living conditions of Nigerians through support for projects which tackle hunger and water supply problems, strengthen the quality and scope of health and education, and promote economic empowerment at the community level.

“Your excellency, I believe that today’s event will help in tackling hunger and helping the most vulnerable people in breaking their fast. We are playing our role in enhancing the living conditions of our people.

“I urge other industrialists and firms to lend a helping hand in combating hunger through programmes and initiatives that will place food on the tables of vulnerable Nigerians. This job should not be left to the government alone, rather, we need a public-private partnership that will help us in fighting the scourge.

I commend the government at all levels for efforts in addressing the food crisis. I am certain that with time, we shall overcome these challenges; therefore let us support the government to achieve its target of a better life for Nigerians, “he said.

Governor Abba K. Yusuf of Kano State, who flagged off the Annual National Food Intervention Project said the intervention reflects the unwavering commitment of Mr. Dangote in addressing poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gworzo, said 120,000 bags of 10kg rice would be distributed across the 44 Local Government Areas of the State.

He described Mr. Dangote as humane, adding that: “A similar event took place last year where he personally oversaw the distribution of food stuff to the poor in this very arena.”

To ensure transparency in the distribution process, he said the state government has set up a committee comprising of relevant ministries, CSOs, religious leaders, departments and agencies, local authorities, the Hisbah Board and security agencies.

Speaking to newsmen, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, said the Annual National Food Intervention Project is a way of giving back and supporting governments in fighting poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

She said Mr. Dangote is passionate about philanthropy and committed to ensuring that hunger is wiped out or reduced to the minimum in Nigeria.

“We are going to other states to distribute the products, but we’ve just flagged off in Kano,” she told newsmen on the sideline of the Kano Government House, the venue of the flag off.

The Deputy Commander-General of Hisbah Board in Kano, Dr. Mujahid Aminudeen, thanked the Aliko Dangote Foundation for the initiative, urging more Nigerians to emulate Mr. Dangote in the humanitarian cause.

He said the Hisbah Board would ensure that the products reach the targeted beneficiaries.

Representative of the poor and vulnerable, Ibrahim Ahmed thanked Mr. Dangote while praying to God to help him in his businesses.

