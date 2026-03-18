Dangote Firms Donate N241m Worth Of School Materials To Students

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser Limited have announced donating school materials valued at N241 million to 3,704 students across host communities in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, as part of their ongoing commitment to education and community development.

A statement yesterday explained that the initiative, unveiled during the 6th edition of the Dangote Scholarship Award Programme, saw the distribution of school bags, uniforms, sandals, and sanitary materials to 1,348 primary school pupils in five schools, as well as 2,356 secondary school students across four schools.

It added that the intervention is aimed at improving access to quality education and enhancing the learning environment for students in the host communities. Speaking at the event, Vice President, Oil and Gas, Edwin Devakumar, reaffirmed the Dangote Group’s belief in education as a catalyst for societal transformation.

He noted that since the launch of the scholarship scheme in 2019, the programme has steadily expanded in both reach and impact, supporting hundreds of students annually, despite a pause in 2020 due to COVID-19.

According to him, 442 students are benefiting from the 2025 scholarship cycle. Providing a breakdown of the programme’s growth, Devakumar said 56 secondary school students benefited in 2019, while the initiative resumed in 2021 with 138 beneficiaries, comprising 117 secondary and 19 tertiary students.

“In 2022, 460 students were supported, including 443 secondary and 19 tertiary students. By 2023, the number rose to 469, comprising 445 secondary and 24 tertiary students. In 2024, 473 students benefited, including 450 secondary and 23 tertiary students. For 2025, we are supporting 442 students, comprising 410 secondary and 32 tertiary students,” he said. Devakumar added that the company’s social investment extends beyond scholarships to include skills development and employment opportunities.

He disclosed that 22 youths from the host communities recently completed City & Guilds of London certification programmes in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, with 19 already employed within the organisation. “At the Dangote Group, our philosophy is simple: the prosperity of our communities and the success of our businesses must go hand in hand,” he said.

“Through initiatives like this, we are contributing meaningfully to global development priorities, including quality education, poverty reduction, and decent work opportunities. These efforts align with international goals focused on expanding access to education, strengthening skills for employment, and promoting inclusive economic growth.

“Most importantly, these programmes reflect our belief that no young person should be limited by circumstances when they possess the talent and determination to succeed,” Devakumar added. According to the statement, the programme was also supported by the Aliko Dangote Foundation with the distribution of school kits.

The Executive Chairman of Lekki LCDA, Engr. Rasaki Bamidele Kasali, lauded the interventions, describing them as impactful and timely. While appreciating the support to the 15 host communities, he appealed to the company to extend similar initiatives to neighbouring communities.