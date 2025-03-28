Dangote Feeds 40,000 Families In Borno

Share

No fewer than 40,000 families in Borno State are set to benefit from the Aliko Dangote Food Intervention Programme, aimed at alleviating the economic hardship currently faced by many households.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) recently commenced the distribution of one million bags of rice worth ₦16 billion across Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the Food Intervention Programme in Maiduguri, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, represented by the Director-General of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ali Abdullahi Isa, described the donation of 40,000 bags of 10kg rice as a huge relief for the people.

He said that the generous contribution from the Aliko Dangote Foundation reflects its commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and promoting social welfare.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to alleviate the suffering of our people, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan,” Zulum remarked.

“We are deeply thankful to Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the entire foundation for their kindness and philanthropy.”

The Governor urged the people of Borno State to continue praying for peace, stability, and prosperity in the state and across Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Usman Muhammad emphasized that the initiative is part of the foundation’s broader mission to improve the living conditions of Nigerians, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

Among the beneficiaries, Aisha Modu, 50, a displaced person, expressed gratitude for the rice donation, stating that it would significantly ease her economic struggles.

Similarly, Umaru Aliyu, 60, said the rice would help feed his six children, while he prayed for continued blessings on Aliko Dangote.

