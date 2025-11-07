Dangote Faults Report on Ex-Depot Price Hike On Diesel

Dangote Refinery has said it is untrue that it increased the ex-depot price of its diesel. A report had claimed that the refinery had hiked its ex-depot diesel price to N950 per litre. But Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Anthony Chiejina, in an interview with New Telegraph yesterday, said the report was untrue.

“It is not true. We have not increased our ex-depot diesel price,” he said. When contacted, the National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, said he would find out if the ex-depot diesel price was increased or not.

But he had yet to revert as of press time. Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has asked the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to comply with deadline on November 10 for the e-call-up guidelines for trucks operating along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, gave this deadline directive and warned that there will be enforcement measures if the union members failed to comply. According to him, trucks are required to undergo validation and clearance before entering designated parks.

He said: “The Lagos State Government has given the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Nov. 10 as a deadline to comply with the e-call-up guidelines.” The e-call-up system was introduced to regulate truck movements and ease congestion along the Lekki-Epe corridor, particularly around the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

The digital platform was designed to coordinate truck entry and exit so as to prevent gridlock caused by indiscriminate parking and unregulated movements along the busy route. Originally scheduled to launch on August 1, 2024, the system was postponed and officially rolled out on September 23, 2024. This was temporarily suspended in March 2025 but later resumed operations.