Dangote expresses commitment to CSR

The Management of Dangote Cement Plc, Ibeshe Ogun State, has reiterated its commitment to the wellbeing and development of the people, through intentional empowerment programmes that are pivotal to enhancing the socio-economic development of the country.

The Plant Manager, Mr Azad Nawabuddin, gave this assurance during the annual 2023 Community Day Celebration, which held within the premises of the company to further solidify the bond with its 17 host communities. During the celebration, Nawabuddin announced a series of empowerment programmes for 269 members drawn from the 17 host communities.

The kind gesture included the presentation of N10.6 million scholarships to 119 brilliant indigent students of tertiary institutions, the presentation of chest freezers to 50 women to boost their trade, while 60 farmers who had been trained on modern farming practice were given weeding machines to boost their farming enterprises.

Also, 30 youths from the host communities were also trained in shoe and bag leather works to the tune of over N20 million, while each of them would also be supported with various tools to set up a workshop of their own at the end of the training. Nawabuddin said Dangote Cement’s commitment to the well-being and development of its people through intentional empowerment programmes remained unwavering.