Dangote Exported Refined Petroleum Products Worth $5.85bn In 2025 –CBN

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals exported refined petroleum products worth $5.85 billion in 2025, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has said. It stated that the development resulted in stronger goods balance alongside increased gas exports to other economies.

It also stated that Nigeria recorded crude oil imports worth $3.74 billion linked to operations of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in 2025, adding that this showed a major shift in the country’s oil trade structure despite its status as a crude producer.

These were contained in the recent CBN’s Balance of Payments report, which indicated that “Crude oil imports of $3.74 billion by Dangote Refinery” contributed to movements in the country’s current account position.

According to the report, Nigeria posted a current account surplus of $14.04 billion in 2025, lower than the $19.03 billion recorded in 2024 but significantly higher than $6.42 billion in 2023.

The report stated that the reduction from 2024 was driven partly by structural changes in oil trade flows, including crude imports for domestic refining. The data showed that crude oil exports declined from $36.85 billion in 2024 to $31.54 billion in 2025, representing a 14.41 per cent decline.

It further stated that at the same time, the goods account remained in surplus at $14.51 billion in 2025, rising from $13.17 billion in 2024, supported largely by activities linked to the Dangote refinery and improved export performance in other segments.

According to the report, Dangote refinery’s operations also reduced Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel. It said: “Availability of refined petroleum products from Dangote Refinery also led to a substantial decline in fuel imports.”

It clarified that refined petroleum product imports fell sharply to $10.00 billion in 2025 from $14.06 billion in 2024, which represented a 28.88 per cent decline, while total oil-related imports also eased.