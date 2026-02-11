Dangote Explores Investment Opportunities In Burundi

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, paid a brief but strategically significant visit to Burundi, where he explored new investment opportunities and cemented plans to expand the Dangote Group’s presence across the continent. The visit included high-level talks with President Evariste Ndayishimiye at the presidential palace.

Accompanied by a former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Dangote described the mission as both diplomatic and economic in scope. He revealed that two dedicated technical teams— one representing Burundi and the other the Dangote Group— have been constituted to identify priority sectors and develop viable investment projects. “Our focus really is investing heavily in the African continent, not anywhere else, and so Burundi is part and parcel of that African region,” Dangote stated after the meeting.

He pointed to strong potential in solid minerals, power generation, agriculture, cement production, and infrastructure development, emphasising that the goal is to build a mutually beneficial partnership that drives shared prosperity. According to official sources, discussions centered on strategic cooperation in infrastructure, logistics, industrialization, and energy—areas the Burundian government considers essential to its long-term economic transformation.

The engagement aligns with Burundi’s broader ambition to attract large-scale private sector investment and strengthen ties with leading African industrial players. O b s e r ve r s w i d e l y view the engagement as a landmark moment—one that positions Burundi as a credible destination for African mega-investors and integrates the country more firmly into Dangote’s continental expansion strategy.