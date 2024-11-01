Dangote Embarks On Environmental Restoration Project With Tree Planting

Share

To enhance its environmental sustainability initiatives in line with global best practices, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has embarked on a restoration project of planting 10,000 mangrove trees across coastal states in Nigeria.

The project, in partnership with Eco-Restoration Foundation, kickstarted at Akodo-Ise, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, was aimed at minimizing the global effects of climate change, by promoting restoration, conservation and protection of mangrove trees across Nigeria.

In his remarks at the event, the DIL Vice-President, Oil and Gas, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, revealed that “one of the primary reasons of the Dangote Group is to ensure that Nigeria keeps providing employment and lifting the people out of poverty through sustainability projects.

“We are also committed to creating good climate scenarios where people can live long and their livelihoods cannot be taken away from them.

Apart from absorbing more carbon from the atmosphere than other tree species, mangrove forests serve as vital buffers against coastal erosion, and are critical for preserving marine biodiversity and supporting millions of coastal dwellers whose livelihoods depend on healthy mangrove forests,” he said.

Speaking after the flag-off of the tree planting exercise, the Group Chief HSSE and Sustainability, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. James Adenuga, expressed excitement at the importance of this partnership and its alignment with the organisation’s focus on the sustainable development of Nigeria and Africa, with long term carbon offset targets.

“Environmental sustainability is one of the seven Sustainability Pillars of the Dangote Group, and preservation of the environment is one of our core priorities wherever we operate. We are glad to embark on this project,” Adenuga added.

Speaking earlier during the tree planting exercise, a trustee of Eco-Restoration Foundation, Prince David Omaghomi, stated that the foundation “was more than thrilled to welcome Dangote Group as our largest corporate partner of the Eco-Park Mangrove Sanctuary & Research Centre to date.”

