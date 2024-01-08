Dangote: EFCC visited but did not take any documents from our office

Contrary to speculations in some sections of the media that the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) carted some documents away from its head office, last Thursday, the management of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has debunked the claim, stating that the officials truly visited, but left the office without any document. In a statement, the DIL stated that EFCC officials truly came to its head office on the 4th of January 2024, and left after some time. According to the statement, the anti-graft body neither carted away documents nor asked any of the workers to go with them.

It said: “Our team took the first batch of documents to the EFCC, on the same day they visited us. The officers, who saw our staff in their office did not accept the documents, insisting on visiting our offices. “Whilst our representatives were still at the EFCC’s office to deliver the documents, a team of their officers proceeded to visit our offices to demand the same documents in a manner that appeared designed to cause us unwarranted embarrassment.

“Worthy of note is the fact that the officials did not take any documents or files from our Head office during their visit as these were already in their office.” The company said it does not have anything to hide as it operates open and transparent transactions.