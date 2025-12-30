Dangote Education Fund: Stakeholders Make Case For Inclusion Of Arts, Humanities

Scheme should be spread to cover humanities, other areas of learning –Stakeholders

Intervention not substitute, replacement for govt responsibility -NAPPS

SCHEME Following the launch of N1 trillion education support fund by the Aliko Dangote Foundation, stakeholders have raised concern over exclusion of humanities as field of study in the scheme

Stakeholders and education pundits have continued to appraise the N1 trillion Education Support Fund launched a few weeks ago by the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, under the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

This is as proper implementation and areas of focus of the initiative, and neglect of some critical areas of study, have continued to elicit reactions and concerns. However, they described the N1 trillion Education Support Fund for 1.3 million Nigerian students in the next one decade, as the highest private sector intervention and investment in the education sector, which has consistently suffered insufficient funding over the years.

The landmark revolution in the nation’s education space, according to Dangote, would go a long way in changing Nigeria’s education landscape, give the children a brighter future, and reduce financial barriers that drive millions of young Nigerians out of school, and also change the narrative of students’ financial burden.

Initiative

Under the scheme, which will leapfrog and transform the entire nation’s education landscape by boosting human capital development agenda, Dangote said it would support 45,000 new students every year beginning from the 2026 academic session, and growing to 155,000 beneficiaries by the fourth year and remaining at that level for 10 years, and it is projected to reach 1.3 million students across all the 774 local government areas of the country.

As part of the modalities, the initiative comprises four programmes – STEM, TVET – targeted at sectors where educational exclusion is most acute, to be midwifed under the Aliko Dangote STEM Scholars, funding the education of 30,000 undergraduate students annually in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) across Nigeria’s public universities and polytechnics, while the beneficiaries would have their tuition aligned to actual institutional fees. At least 5,000 students in public technical and vocational institutions would receive support each year for tools, materials and essential training requirements through the Aliko Dangote Technical Scholars, which complements the Federal Government’s policy providing free tuition for TVET students.

The MHF Dangote Secondary School Girls Scholars, named after Dangote’s daughters – Mariya, Halima and Fatima – will support 20,000 public school girls annually from the Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) to Senior Secondary School (SS 3), with continued support into tertiary education.

Again, the Foundation accordingly, is expected to prioritise states with the highest numbers of out-of-school girls; while through the Dangote Teacher Training Programme, the Foundation will launch a large-scale teacher development scheme, beginning with 10,000 secondary-school STEM teachers in 39 government colleges attended by MHF scholars and expanding across all six geo-political zones of the federation. The intervention, Dangote stated during its launch, is aimed at Nigeria’s most vulnerable learners, even as he noted that financial hardship, not lack of talent, is the primary reason many children dropped out of school.

We want and need more kind and spirited people like Dangote, who will put their money where it will benefit humanity

“This is not only charity. This is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future. Every child we keep in school strengthens our economy. Every student we support reduces inequality. Every scholar we empower becomes a future contributor to national development. “Our young people are not asking for hand-outs.

They are asking for opportunities. They are asking for a chance to learn, to grow, to compete and to succeed. And we believe they deserve that chance,” he said. Dangote insisted that one guiding principle that has remained unchanged is that “no nation can rise above the quality of education it offers its young people.”

“Therefore, we cannot allow financial hardship to silence the dreams of our young people; not when the future of our nation depends on their skills, resilience and leadership,” Dangote added, noting that such concerns informed the Foundation’s new Education Support Initiative. “A single organisation cannot solve Nigeria’s education challenges alone,” he stressed, saying that “the government has a role, the private sector has a role, and communities and families have a role. When we work together, we can transform education and with it, transform Nigeria’s future.”

He, however, explained that Nigeria’s progress must not be judged by the number of children left behind, but by the millions empowered and prepared for leadership, even as he expressed optimism that the new initiative would inspire broader action across sectors.

Dangote, who stated that the initiative would be digital and merit driven in the disbursement and assessment of the scholarship scheme, said the Foundation would use a merit-based and fully digital system for verification, disbursement and monitoring, working in partnership with NELFUND, JAMB, NIMC, NUC, NBTE, WAEC and NECO. Dangote said the focus would be on measurable outcomes including retention, completion rates and post-school impact, noting that the vision behind the initiative is to give every deserving child the chance to unfettered learn by cost, free to dream, and equipped to achieve.

Conscious of the need for a virile machinery for the sustenance and proper implementation of the initiative, a Programme Steering Committee, chaired by His Highness Justice Sidi Dauda Bage, Emir of Lafia has been constituted, which include other members such as former vice-chancellors, senior education administrators, technical advisors and representatives of the Dangote family.

As part of funding strategies for long-term sustainability, Dangote disclosed that the programme would be tied to his formal commitment to allocate 25 per cent of his wealth to the Aliko Dangote Foundation, even as he noted that progress on the initiative would be reviewed in 2030 as part of Dangote Group’s Vision 2030 Strategy.

Stakeholders’ reaction

In a holistic appraisal of the initiative, key stakeholders, including renowned scholars, non-governmental organisations, proprietors of private schools, were unanimous as they commended Alhaji Dangote for the programme. Particularly, Prof Ralph Akinfeleye, a retired Professor of Mass Communication at University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Governing Council of New City University, described the programme as a welcome development, which he noted had long overdue if the sector is to be developed.

“This is what is going on in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and other countries of the world, where the rich set up endowments, donations and investments in education. This is the kind of intervention we need in this country,” he said.

He, therefore, challenged other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Alhaji Dangote in lifting our education system, even as he stated that funding of education should not be left alone for the government. Akinfeleye added: “Our politicians and rich people should stop taking their money abroad. They should develop the country by investing in the education system, which is the bedrock of national growth and development. “The government cannot do it alone. We want and need more kind and spirited people like Dangote, who will put their money where it will benefit humanity.”

Speaking on the exclusion of Arts and Humanities from the initiative focal areas, he stated that given the role of arts and humanities in the development of people, the scheme should be spread beyond STEM and TVET so as to reach all areas of learning in order for all students to benefit. Also, on implementation, Akinfeleye advised that the initiative should not be politicised, while the committee raised should be of people of tested and proven integrity, who will go beyond political, tribal and religious lines, or other considerations so as not to mess up the scheme by bringing in the “Nigeria Factor.”

A case for STEAM education

Meanwhile, the Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Akanji Ilupeju, who stated that the N1 trillion education scheme is indeed a monumental investment, even as he pointed out that the emphasis on technical and vocational skills (TVET and STEM) is notably as it is to drive Nigeria’s industrialisation. Put tacitly, he said rather the focus should have been on STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics – in which all the courses would have been embraced without neglecting any field of study.

“The question of what happens when we neglect humanity education (the Humanities) is vital. While STEM builds the how of progress, the Humanities provide the why, and the should,” he said. In what he described as the Erosion of Critical Thinking and Ethics, the Dean insisted that without the study of philosophy, history, and literature, society loses its primary tools for ethical reasoning.

According to him, the “Tool” vs. the “User” in which Science can create a powerful algorithm or a new weapon, but it cannot decide if using it is moral. Ilupeju said: “A lack of humanities support means a generation of tech-savvy professionals who may struggle to navigate the ethical minefields of AI, data privacy, or social engineering. “Historical Blindness – as the saying goes, those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it, while neglecting history leads to a loss of national identity and a failure to learn from past political or social mistakes.”

Under leadership vacuum, where Humanities are missing, the don stressed that technical skills could make one a great engineer, but humanities skills make him or her great leader. “Without humanities training, scientists often struggle to bridge the gap between lab results and public policy,” he noted, saying while Dangote’s fund supports STEM to build factories, the “Orange Economy” (creative arts) provides millions of jobs, and neglecting the humanities risks stifling the very creativity that makes Nigerian culture a global powerhouse. Hence, in a balanced view, the modern educational frameworks are moving from STEM to STEAM, where the “A” stands for Arts,” he stated.

Others

An Ondo State monarch and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko in Ondo State, Oba Sunday Adejimola Amushegan, Lawe II, the Kalasuwe of Apoiland in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, also commended the education fund intervention, saying without doubt, it is the largest private-sector intervention in the history of Nigeria’s education sector.

Reflecting on his experience across all levels of Nigeria’s education system, he said the initiative is historic not only in monetary value, but also in vision, duration, and scope, targeting about 1.3 million learners over a 10-year period. As a professor, teacher, educational researcher, and educational administrator, who has witnessed chronic underfunding, dilapidated infrastructure, demoralised teachers, and declining learning outcomes, he noted that this intervention is bold, timely, and commendable.

“It represents a clear recognition by the private sector that education is foundational to national productivity, social stability, and economic competitiveness. Dangote has, once again, demonstrated that philanthropy can be strategic, and not just charitable,” the monarch stated. He, however, raised a pertinent question, if this intervention filled the gap of government’s inadequate funding, even as he stressed that while the initiative is laudable, it could not and should not replace government responsibility.

As Nigeria has persistently failed to meet the UNESCO benchmark of 15 to 20 per cent budgetary allocation to education, which often hovering between 5 and 8 per cent, he lamented that this chronic neglect has produced overcrowded classrooms, underpaid teachers, obsolete laboratories, and declining global rankings of our institutions.

Towards this end, the monarch said Dangote’s intervention should therefore be seen as a complementary catalyst, not a substitute, stating that if anything, it exposes the scale of government failure and should shame policymakers into action and the executives at the three levels of government.

On exclusion of Arts and Humanities, the monarch appealed to Dangote not to exclude these areas of studies, saying education is not merely about producing technicians and engineers, as nations collapse not only from lack of technology, but from ethical bankruptcy, poor leadership, weak institutions, historical ignorance, cultural erosion, and communication failure all of which are the domains of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.

Speaking on the need for a holistic intervention, he cautioned against institutionalising this imbalance through private funding, even as he stressed that Science answers how, but the humanities answer why, technology builds tools, but the humanities shape values, citizenship, and national consciousness. “Neglecting the humanities today may produce a technologically advanced, but socially fragmented and morally unstable society tomorrow. Again, only then can education truly serve as a vehicle for national transformation, not just economic utility,” the monarch stated.

Thus, he advised that the fund should be managed by an independent, professionally constituted board, insulated from political interference Again, Director-General, African Principals Conference Initiative (APCI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Mr Joseph Ayodele, lauded the Aliko Dangote Foundation for the initiative, saying it is to complement the government’s effort. Despite that, he insisted that adequate funding for education is a joint responsibility of all stakeholders, including parents, government, old students, NGOs, development partners, companies and faith-based organisations.

Dangote support for TVET and STEM education, to him, is about promoting employability of the students for future ready jobs, as most nations of the world are always researching the shift in labour demands, and promoting expansion of learning facilities for such fields. “While waiting for details of the support funds, it is expected that genuinely poor students would be targeted,” he noted, adding that APCI is delighted that Dangote Foundation is coming out with this big initiative.

Head of Department (HOD) of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts, UNILAG, Prof Chiedozie Okoro, in his reaction, stated that the initiative would surely be of tremendous assistance to Nigerian students and of great relief to indigent parents.

He, however, noted that other issues concerning funding of research, infrastructure, provision of amenities, staff development, honorarium and emolument, which are critical factors, are left out. Also, lauding Dangote for this landmark intervention, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) Nigeria, said the N1 trillion education fund targeting over one million Nigerian students across 10 years is unprecedented in our history.

“It represents the highest private sector investment in education so far and clearly demonstrates what patriotic corporate citizenship should look like. This initiative deserves national applause and strong institutional support,” it said. But, the National President of the association, Chief Yomi Otubela, who spoke with New Telegraph, said the intervention should not be seen as a replacement for government responsibility.

This is as he noted that what the foundation is doing is to complement the government efforts, spotlight existing funding gaps, and he challenged the federal and state governments to raise their commitment to education financing.

Since Nigeria urgently needs skills that drive productivity, industrialisation, and global competitiveness, he said the focus on science, technology, and technical and vocational education, is understandable. Otubela further explained that education must be holistic as the Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences are equally critical in shaping values, leadership, governance, communication, and social cohesion.

“Development is not driven by technology alone. We, therefore, encourage that future phases of the programme should deliberately incorporate these disciplines to ensure balanced human capital development,” he added. Proper implementation, which he noted is a legitimate concern in our environment, Otubela said for the scheme to succeed, there must be transparency, clear governance structures, and strong stakeholder involvement.