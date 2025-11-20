Dangote Drives Kano 2025 Fair, 1,000 Exhibitors Expected

The Dangote Group has announced its sponsorship and full participation in the 2025 Kano International Trade Fair, scheduled to hold from November 22 to December 6, 2025.

In a statement, the Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Anthony Chiejina, said the company is supporting the annual fair, which is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors from across the world.

“Kano is central to our overall businesses and remains a commercial hub, not only in Nigeria but across Africa,” he said.

Chiejina noted that Kano hosts one of Dangote’s large-scale rice mills currently under development. He added that other rice plants being built by the company are located in Jigawa, Zamfara, Niger, Kebbi, and Sokoto States, with a combined milling capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum, aimed at strengthening the country’s food security drive.

He disclosed that various Dangote subsidiaries will operate dedicated help desks at the fair and encouraged participants to explore opportunities for business partnerships. He added that the company will unveil new sugar pack sizes of 100 grams and 25 kilograms on its Special Day at the event.

Chiejina said the fair’s theme, “Empowering SMEs for Sustainable Growth,” aligns with Dangote Group’s long-term vision for sustainable development in Nigeria.

Also quoted in the statement, Senior Adviser, Special Projects & Strategic Relations to the Dangote Group President, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, said the company’s sponsorship aims to empower micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises by giving them a platform to showcase products, connect with partners, and access wider markets.

President of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), Ambassador Hassan Usman Darma, told journalists that the fair will host “around 100 organizations and over 1,000 exhibitors from Nigeria and abroad.”

He said 2025 edition is unique due to significant upgrades, expansion, and new structures at the fairground. Darma described the Dangote Group as one of the major sponsors and long-standing partners of the fair.

“We value our relationship with the Dangote Group. It is our major sponsor. At this year’s fair, we hope to partner with the Group on SME development, backward integration, and industrial skills transfer,” he added.