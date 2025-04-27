Dangote Donates Food To Victims Of Fire Disaster

Share

The Aliko Dangote Foundation has donated 500 bags of rice and 100 mats to victims of a fire disaster at Batakashi Community in Garki Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

A late-night fire outbreak had ravaged Batakashi village, destroying more than 45 houses, 35 silos, and scores of livestock, leaving behind widespread devastation and displacement.

In a statement on Sunday, the company’s spokesman, Anthony Chiejina, noted that victims of the inferno, physically challenged individuals, and poor families were among the beneficiaries of the rice distribution exercise carried out by the Foundation in both Taraba and Jigawa States.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the Jigawa Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Muhammad Murtala, appreciated the Aliko Dangote Foundation for the timely intervention, revealing that the Foundation donated 40,000 bags of 10kg rice for distribution to the poor and vulnerable people in Jigawa State.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Umar Abdullahi, said the Foundation’s intervention had brought much-needed succor to the community recently afflicted by the inferno.

Another beneficiary, Mr. Usman Auwal, expressed delight over the gesture, noting that the community had not been the same since the tragedy occurred.

He commended the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the Jigawa State Government for their support and prayed for peaceful coexistence among the people.

The Chairman of Garki Local Government Area, Mr. Adamu Kore, who flagged off the distribution of the commodities, praised the Foundation’s support, noting that the palliative would ease the hardship faced by the affected community members.

“We are very delighted over the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s support and the Jigawa Government’s assistance because the donation has brought succor to hundreds of families, not only in Jigawa but across the country in general,” he said.

Similarly, the Foundation has donated 20,000 bags of 10kg rice to the Taraba State Government for distribution to vulnerable persons.

The Foundation’s representative, Bello Dan Musa, who presented the bags of rice to the 16 Local Government Council Chairmen and cabinet members of the Taraba State Government, said the Foundation remains committed to giving back to society, particularly to the poor and vulnerable.

Over one million families are expected to benefit from the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s Annual National Food Programme.

Share