Dangote Donates 20,000 Bags Of 10kg Rice To Plateau Govt

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has donated 20,000 bags of 10kg rice to the Plateau State Government to support vulnerable citizens in the State.

Bashir Adamu, the Area Manager of Dangote, made the symbolic donation to Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Old Government House in Jos.

Adamu stated that the gesture aims to alleviate hardship and provide relief to those in need across the state’s 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“It’s an honor to be here today to deliver 20,000 bags of 10kg rice to vulnerable beneficiaries across Plateau State and its 17 local governments,” Adamu said.

“This kind gesture from the Dangote Group, under the Dangote Foundation, is in support of the local governments. I hereby hand over the 20,000 bags to the Executive Governor of Plateau State.”

Responding to the donation, Governor Mutfwang expressed his heartfelt gratitude, urging other philanthropists to emulate Dangote’s example.

Governor Mutfwang assured the public that the state government is committed to addressing the challenges faced by the less privileged, including providing fertilizers to boost food production.

He also confirmed that the distribution of the rice would be carried out by the Plateau State Emergency Management Authority (PLASEMA).

“I express profound gratitude to Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his generous gesture of giving back to society. His commitment to the less privileged is truly commendable and worthy of emulation,” Governor Mutfwang said. “We thank him for his contributions to expanding the Nigerian economy, particularly his recent intervention in the oil and gas sector.”

He further assured that, under his leadership, the government is working to alleviate the challenges facing vulnerable members of society, including providing fertilizers to enhance food production for the upcoming farming season. “We pray for a bountiful harvest, especially rice in Southern Plateau,” he added.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Alhaji Aliko Dangote. We need more support – more sugar, salt, flour, and other essentials. We assure you that under our leadership, privileged individuals won’t hijack what belongs to the poor.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Emergency Management Authority (PLASEMA), Sunday Abdu, expressed appreciation for Dangote’s philanthropic efforts, stating that the donation will bring much-needed relief to the state’s most vulnerable citizens.

“We commend Governor Caleb Manaseh Mutfwang’s proactive response to the needs of Plateau State’s people.

His dedication to his people is truly commendable and serves as a beacon of hope,” Abdu said.

“We extend our profound gratitude to Alhaji Aliko Dangote and our dynamic Governor for their extraordinary kindness and exemplary leadership. We’re confident that this distribution will significantly alleviate the hardships faced by our most vulnerable citizens.”

