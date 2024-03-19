Dangote Distributes One Million Bags Of Rice To Vulnerable Nationwide

Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation, has launched the distribution of One Million Bags of rice to the less privileged nationwide, in addition to offering Iftar, break of fast to more than 10,000 fasting Muslims in Kano state, his state of origin.

In a statement signed by Samira Sanusi, an official of the foundation in Kano, gave the breakdown as allocation of one million bags of rice, worth over N13 billion across the 36 states of the federation and Abuja to alleviate hunger in the country.

The gesture, according to her is to ease hardship for millions of Nigerians amidst economic challenges in the country.

This is in addition to the distribution of 20,000 loaves of bread daily to Kano residents and 15,000 daily to Lagos residents, a feeding gesture that started and sustained in 2020 during the COVID.

Mrs Sanusi explained that the Ramadan free cooked meal includes jollof rice, white rice and stew, jollof spaghetti, yam, beans with chicken and beef, packed with a bottle of water and drink for each person

She said the packed meals are distributed at Juma’at mosques, streets, prisons, orphanages, remand homes, and other places in Kano City and its environs.

A beneficiary of the meal, Musa Maikatako, a resident of Tarauni, expressed appreciation for the gesture, which he said had helped him break his fast with ease.

Maikatako, who was visibly happy, said the free meal would ameliorate the suffering of a lot of people who might break their fasts with only water, without food, considering the economic hardship faced by Nigerians.

“I can not explain how happy I am. This meal will go a long way in assisting poor people like me to have something to at least break our fast with some solid food to eat.

“I know a lot of people in this state who could break their fast with water only. So this meal is a great relief,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Hajiya Inna Tukur, expressed delight at the distribution of the meal, which, according to her, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, has come to her aid.

According to Inna, she was elated to have been given such delicious food for free in the current hardship.

“In this hardship, when we find it difficult to eat even two times a day, but out of the blue moon, somebody presented this delicious food to me, it is highly incredible.

“I have nothing to say but to say a big thank you to you and Aliko Dangote. I pray to God to bless you more and more,”

Apart from the 4-year-old free bread distribution, according to Mrs Sanusi feeding of the needy in Kano has been quietly going on for over 30 years by Aliko Dangote.

This, according to her, had been done from his mother’s residence in Koki and from various cooking locations.

“This feeding program feeds 10,000 kano residents daily with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, a unique feat that has been in existence for over 30 years,” she said.