Dangote Dedicating 25% Of Wealth To Charity Commendable – Gov. Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has praised Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for dedicating 25% of his wealth to charity, describing the gesture as a historic milestone in human development and an inspiring model for philanthropic leadership across the continent.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Governor Yusuf made the remarks during an event held at Eko Hotels, Lagos, which drew top national dignitaries, including the Vice President, the governors of Kano, Gombe, Nasarawa and Borno States, as well as the two Ministers of Education.

At the gathering, the Aliko Dangote Foundation unveiled a N100 billion education support package targeting 155,000 students nationwide.

The Foundation further announced an ambitious ten-year plan to invest up to N1 trillion in educational support, with a major focus on out-of-school children and vulnerable learners.

Governor Yusuf welcomed the initiative, noting that its priorities, access to education, teacher training, and infrastructure development align strongly with Kano’s transformative education reforms following the state of emergency declared in the sector.

He outlined key achievements under his administration, including the recruitment of over 13,000 teachers, rehabilitation of schools, reduction of classroom overcrowding, provision of desks, and major interventions in scholarships and tuition fee reductions.

The governor also highlighted the government’s ongoing statewide survey to accurately identify out-of-school children, as well as efforts to integrate Qur’anic schools into mainstream learning centers to expand access and improve literacy.

He commended the allocation of N15 billion from the Dangote Foundation toward upgrading Aliko Dangote University, Wudil, to international standards, describing the investment as timely and impactful in boosting access, quality, and global competitiveness.

Governor Yusuf emphasized that the intervention aligns with Kano’s core education vision: every school a good school, every child in school, every student engaged, every teacher empowered, every parent involved, and the government acting as a committed driver of human capital development.

He further reiterated ongoing and planned actions by the state government, including the recruitment of over 13,000 teachers, award of hundreds of foreign scholarships, 50% tuition reduction in state-owned universities, rehabilitation of 1,358 secondary and technical schools and 5,200 primary schools, installation of 250 boreholes and 820 toilet units, and upcoming plans to construct 28,264 classrooms and 300 laboratories.

Governor Yusuf expressed optimism about deepening collaboration with the Aliko Dangote Foundation, stating that the partnership will accelerate the state’s collective drive to ensure that every child in Kano has access to quality and equitable education.