Dangote Crashes Fuel Ex-depot Price From N828 To N699 Per Litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its fuel ex-depot price from N828 to N699 per litre. This is a 15.58% cut. Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Anthony Chiejina confirmed the reduction to New Telegraph yesterday.

Recall that Dangote Re- finery and depot owners such as Pinnacle and Aiteo had late November reduced their ex -depot prices to N846, N845, and N844 per litre, respectively. In addition, Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of fuel by N65.00, from N890 to N825 per litre, effective February 27.

Meanwhile the refinery has received its second ever crude shipment from Ghana, coinciding with a sharp drop in its crude imports from Europe. The Dangote Petroleum Refinery received its second-ever crude shipment from Ghana, coinciding with a sharp drop in its crude imports from Europe as the facility adjusts its feedstock mix ahead of major maintenance.

According to data from an industry tracking, the latest cargo, Ghana’s Sankofa grade, arrived in November. Kpler reported that crude deliveries to the refinery averaged about 380,000 barrels per day between September and November, roughly 30% lower than volumes recorded during the July–August peak.

It said: “In November, Dangote’s crude receipts consisted almost exclusively of Nigerian grades, predominantly Bonny Light, followed by Amenam, Forcados, Utapate, and Qua Iboe. “Notably, the second ever cargo from Ghana arrived as well, carrying Sankofa.

Looking ahead, we expect Dangote’s crude slate to remain primarily domestic, supplemented by smaller volumes from other West African producers or the United States.”