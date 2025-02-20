‘Dangote Committed To Operational Sustainability’

Share

Pan-African Conglomerate, Dangote Group, has re-emphasised its commitment to sustainable practices in its operations across the nation.

The declaration came against the background of its partnership with the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADCCIMA) in the ongoing 2025 Kaduna International Trade.

Spokesperson for Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Anthony Chiejina, who is the Group Chief Branding & Communication Officer, while speaking with newsmen on the participation of the Group at the Fair, said the company was irrevocably committed to sustainability because the well-being of the people is at the center of its operations.

He spoke just as speakers at a conference organised by the KADCCIMA at the fair thumbed up the investment activities of the company across sectors and the need for government to deliberately put in place policies aimed at encouraging local entrepreneur.

The Guest Speaker at the Conference and a former Secretary to Adamawa State Government, Dr. Umar Buba Bindir, advocated for consistency in government policies in supporting initiatives such as the establishment of Dangote Petroleum Refinery as a brand from Nigeria to blossom.

He described Aliko Dangote’s courage and commitment to the realization of the project in Nigeria as “a Global Groundbreaker”. ‘’Like I said during the presentation of my paper, government policies must be consistent in supporting local entrepreneur, local production, and value addition to businesses to take Nigeria to the next level.

“It is incredible for Dangote to have put up such a refinery. It is a global groundbreaker and for him to sustain his effort, and for coming across to Nigerians as someone who is dogged enough to even challenge the cartel that we know in Oil and Gas is incredible”.

Dr. Bindir said though Dangote refinery is in a free trade zone, it was, however, a business strategy by the foremost entrepreneur who must have taken cognisance of its feasibility and realised the opportunities there. Bindir, an agricultural engineer, said Dangote had the capability to make an impact in steel development in the country.

According to him, “there is no country that has sprouted and unleashed its entrepreneurial energy in manufacturing that has not gone into the steel industry, and Dangote’s intervention in the sector would contribute to growth and development of the industry.

