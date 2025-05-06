Dangote Commends President Tinubu For Reforming Oil Sector

Share

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assembling capable leadership team at the NNPC, highlighting the appointments of Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari as Group Chief Executive Officer and Mr Ahmadu Musa Kida as Non-Executive Chairman.

Dangote said he visited the President to commend him for putting together such a formidable and professionally competent team that is eminently qualified to take NNPCL to a greater height.

According to Dangote, the new management team brings a wealth of technical expertise, and all have managerial experiences that are essential for revitalising Nigeria’s most strategic public enterprise.

The new team, according to Dangote, under the leadership of Bashir Bayo Ojulari and Ahmadu Musa Kida, reflects the President’s strategic intent to drive reform and innovation across the energy sector,” Dangote said.

“We are confident that this team will address systemic challenges, align with the President’s vision of a $1 trillion economy, and reposition NNPC Limited for operational excellence and long-term sustainability,” he added.

Reacting to questions from the select media over the weekend on his statement that he is still fighting for the survival of his $20 billion refinery, and that he is determined to fight the cabals in the oil sector to a standstill.

Dangote said his statement was not in any way connected to the new leadership of the NNPC, noting that the new leadership in the NNPCL, has been so far supportive in terms of meeting the company’s needs.

