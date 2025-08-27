Dangote Commended As Highest Industrial Taxpayer

The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has formally commended Dangote Cement Ibese Plant for its outstanding commitment to tax compliance and its consistent role as the highest tax-paying industrial organisation in the state.

OGIRS, while on a familiarisation tour of the 12mmtp Cement Plant in Ibese led by its Director Field Operations, Mrs. Oluwaseun Olajube, praised the company management’s dedication to fulfilling its civic obligations, noting that Dangote Cement Ibese Plant had set a benchmark for corporate responsibility and financial transparency in Ogun State.

The agency also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders across Ogun State’s industrial sector, emphasising the importance of collaboration in driving sustainable economic growth and revenue generation.

Impressed by Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant’s tax credentials, Olajube expressed satisfaction with the company and urged it not to drop its guard, while also seeking timely documentation as well as enhanced collaboration, particularly with the Yewa North zonal office of the service.

She expressed the Agency’s commitment to strengthening alliance with the Ibese Plant in the spirit of transparency, accountability, and mutual benefit andreaffirmed its commitment to fostering stronger partnerships with key stakeholders in the state’s industrial sector.

The Revenue Service boss stated, “Dangote Cement Ibese Plant continues to demonstrate excellence in tax compliance, and we are proud to acknowledge their contribution to the economic development of our state.” Receiving the OGIRS team, Dangote Cement Ibese Plant Director, Mr. Ayyagari Subbaraidu, expressed the management’s appreciation to the Revenue Agency for the commitment and recognition demonstrated with the visit.

He said the revenue Agency’s praise underscored the importance of private sector collaboration in driving sustainable revenue generation and supporting public infrastructure and services.

Recall that the President and Chief Executive of the Pan-African Conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote had disclosed that the Group had paid over N402 billion in taxes in 2024 to the government, making it the highest taxpayer in the country.