Dangote Clarifies On $1bn Loan Backed NNPCL Crude

Share

The Dangote Group on Wednesday said it is incorrect that the $1 billion loan backed by the crude of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) was instrumental in supporting the Dangote refinery during liquidity challenges.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, speaking at an Energy Relations Stakeholder Engagement in Abuja, had explained that a $1 billion investment in the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery formed a critical pillar of support for the refinery.

Soneye said: “A strategic decision to secure a $1 billion loan backed by NNPC Ltd’s crude was instrumental in supporting the Dangote Refinery during liquidity challenges, paving the way for the establishment of Nigeria’s first private refinery. This initiative underscores NNPC Ltd’s dedication to fostering public-private partnerships that drive national development.”

But Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, in a statement clarified the issue.

He said: “We have received numerous inquiries from the media and other concerned stakeholders seeking clarification on a recent report attributed to the NNPC Ltd that their decision to secure a $1 billion loan backed by its crude was instrumental in supporting the Dangote refinery during liquidity challenges.

“We would like to clarify that this is a misrepresentation of the situation as $1bn is just about 5% of the investment that went into building the Dangote Refinery.

“Our decision to enter into a partnership with NNPC Ltd was based on recognition of their strategic position in the industry as the largest offtake of Nigerian crude and at the time, the sole supplier of gasoline into Nigeria.

“We agreed on the sale of a 20% stake at a value of $2.76 billion. Of this, we agreed that they will only pay $1 billion while the balance will be recovered over 5 years through deductions on crude oil that they supply to us and from dividends due to them. If we were struggling with liquidity challenges we wouldn’t have given them such generous payment terms.”

He added: “As of 2021 when the agreement was signed, the refinery was at the pre-commission stage. In addition, if we were struggling with liquidity issues, this agreement would have been cash-based rather than credit-driven.

“Unfortunately, NNPC Ltd was later unable to supply the agreed 300 thousand barrels a day of crude given that they had committed a greater part of their crude cargoes to financiers with the expectation of higher production which they were unable to achieve.

“We subsequently gave them 12 months to pay cash for the balance of their equity given their inability to supply the agreed crude oil volume, NNPC Ltd failed to meet this deadline which expired on June 30th 2024. As a result, their equity share was revised down to 7.24%. These events have been widely reported by both parties.

“It is, therefore, inaccurate to claim that NNPC Ltd facilitated a $1 billion investment amid liquidity challenges. Like all business partners, NNPC Ltd invested $1 billion in the Refinery to acquire an ownership stake of 7.24% stake which is beneficial to its interests.

“NNPC Ltd remains our valued partner in progress, and all stakeholders must adhere to the facts and present the narrative in the correct context, to guide the media in reporting accurately for the benefit of our stakeholders and the public.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"