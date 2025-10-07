Dangote Cement, Zenith, Access, Seplat, Others Emerge High-Performing Firms

Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank, Access Holdings, Seplat Energy, AIICO Insurance, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) emerged as high-performing companies in the performance analysis and ranking of publicly-held companies in Nigeria by NextMoney Magazine, a publication Centre for Financial Journalism.

Other companies that came out on top in the analysis and ranking based on the 2024 audited financial reports of the companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) are First HoldCo, NEM Insurance and Axa Mansard Insurance. The high-performing companies were specially recognised and given awards at the maiden edition of NextMoney Top 100 Companies Awards held in Lagos.

The awards whose theme is Nigeria’s Top 100 Companies: Yesterday, Today and the Future was chaired by Dr. Ije Jidenma, Chairman of Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce and Chief Executive of Leading Edge Consulting, and keynoted by Mr Olufemi Awoyemi, mni, Chairman of Proshare Nigeria.

On the global award category, Access Holdings clinched two awards: The Largest Company in Nigeria (for posting the largest total assets) and The Largest Company in Nigeria by Revenue. Dangote Cement also won two awards: The Most Valuable Company in Nigeria (for recording the highest market capitalisation in the 2024 accounting year) and The Largest Company in Nigeria by Number of Employees.

Zenith Bank won The Most Profitable Company in Nigeria award, while Seplat Energy bagged The Highest Tax Paying Company in Nigeria award. In the banking sectoral category, Access Holdings won The Largest Bank in Nigeria (for reporting the largest total assets) and The Largest Bank in Nigeria by Revenue awards.

Zenith Bank bagged The Most Profitable Bank in Nigeria and The Highest Tax Paying Bank in Nigeria awards. Guaranty Trust Holdings Company (GTCO) won The Most Valuable Bank in Nigeria award (for recording the highest market capitalisation), while First HoldCo won The Largest Bank in Nigeria by Number of Employees award.