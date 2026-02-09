Dangote Cement Vows To Make Africa Self‑Sufficient In Cement Production

Dangote Ce‑ ment Plc has reaffirmed its c o m m i t m e n t to making Africa fully self‑sufficient in cement production, strengthen‑ ing the continent’s indus‑ trial backbone and reduc‑ ing reliance on imported construction materials.

Speaking during a stra‑ tegic briefing on the com‑ pany’s expansion drive, the Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement, Mr. Arvind Pathak, emphasised that the company is accelerating its invest‑ ments across African markets to close supply gaps and support the con‑ tinent’s infrastructural ambitions.

According to him: “Our vision is clear — to ensure Africa produces enough cement to meet its own needs… “Through continuous expansion, operational excellence, and a strong distribution network, we are positioning Dangote Cement to power growth across the continent.

We are not just building a business; we are building Africa’s future.” Pathak added that Dangote Cement remains Africa’s leading cement producer and is targeting a production capacity of 90 million metric tonnes per annum across the con‑ tinent by 2030.

He said: “Through our collective determination, we have eliminated Nige‑ ria’s dependence on im‑ ported cement and trans‑ formed the country into a net exporter of cement to several neighbouring na‑ tions.” Dangote Cement cur‑ rently operates in multiple African countries, with integrated plants, grind‑ ing facilities, and distri‑ bution hubs strategically located to serve diverse markets.

The company’s ongoing projects include plant upgrades, capacity expansions, and the in‑ troduction of advanced energy‑efficient technolo‑ gies designed to reduce op‑ erational costs and carbon footprint. Reinforcing the com‑ pany’s long-term vision, its founder and President, Aliko Dangote, described self-sufficiency as both an economic imperative and a continental responsibility.

“Africa has no reason to depend on cement im‑ ports,” said Aliko Dangote. “We have the raw ma‑ terials, the talent, and the determination. Our goal at Dangote Cement is to unlock Africa’s potential by ensuring that every nation on this continent can access affordable, high‑quality cement pro‑ duced within Africa. “This is how we build prosperity, job opportuni‑ ties, and sustainable devel‑ opment.”