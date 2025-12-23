Dangote Cement Unveils Social Interventions In Gboko Communities

Dangote Cement Plc, Gboko Plant, has rolled out a comprehensive social programme aimed at driving sustainable economic empowerment within its host communities.

Speaking on Monday at a ceremony in Gboko, the Head of Social Performance of Dangote Cement Plc, Gboko Plant, Dr. Johnson Kor, said the social programmes were conceived and implemented in line with the provisions of the mutually agreed Community Development Agreement (CDA) “In Dec. 2024, Dangote Group had a Community Development Agreement CDA with the Six Mining Communities including the Mbayion Community who is the Host Community.

Several Projects were earmarked to cover the period of five years,” he said. He explained that the Company has executed several projects, with others still ongoing, including the Women Empowerment Programme, the Farmers Empowerment Programme, and the Youth Empowerment Programme, all aimed at improving livelihoods in the host communities.

The Company also presented certificates and starter packs to 30 graduands of the Youth Skill Development Programme on Monday, a gesture aimed at enabling the beneficiaries to immediately apply their acquired skills and become self-reliant.