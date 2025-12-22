Dangote Cement Unveils Multi-Million-Naira Social Interventions In Gboko Communities

Dangote Cement Plc, Gboko Plant, has rolled out a comprehensive social programme aimed at driving sustainable economic empowerment within its host communities.

Speaking on Monday at a ceremony in Gboko, the Head of Social Performance of Dangote Cement Plc, Gboko Plant, Dr Johnson Kor, said the social programmes were conceived and implemented in line with the provisions of the mutually agreed Community Development Agreement (CDA)

“In Dec. 2024, Dangote Group had a Community Development Agreement CDA with the Six Mining Communities, including the Mbayion Community, which is the Host Community. Several Projects were earmarked to cover the period of five years,” he said.

He explained that the Company has executed several projects, with others still ongoing, including the Women Empowerment Programme, the Farmers Empowerment Programme, and the Youth Empowerment Programme, all aimed at improving livelihoods in the host communities.

The Company also presented certificates and starter packs to 30 graduands of the Youth Skill Development Programme on Monday, a gesture aimed at enabling the beneficiaries to immediately apply their acquired skills and become self-reliant.

Other projects executed include the commissioning of motorised boreholes at Mbaswa, Agboghol, Mbatyu and Pass Brothers communities.

Speaking also, Plant Director, DCP Gboko, who was represented by the General Manager Finance, Olusegun Orebanjo, said: “At Dangote Cement Plc, we do not see our host communities merely as neighbours, but as valued partners in progress.

“Our presence in Gboko is built on a strong belief that business success must go hand in hand with community wellbeing, and this philosophy continues to guide our operations and social investments. Today’s event is a clear expression of that shared journey.”

The Plant Director added that: “We wish to assure all stakeholders that several CDA projects are currently ongoing and progressing steadily.

While some projects are yet to commence due to technical complexities, we are actively addressing these challenges. We assure you that all outstanding projects will be executed in the coming year, alongside new initiatives aimed at deepening our social impact.”