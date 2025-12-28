Dangote Cement Triples Students’ Bursary For Benue Host Communities

Dangote Cement Plc has tripled its annual scholarship fund for host communities around its Gboko Plant in Benue State, expanding both the value of the intervention and the number of beneficiaries.

The Head of Social Performance at the Gboko Plant, Dr. Johnson Kor, said the company broadened the programme this year to accommodate more students across its host and mining communities.

Speaking at the symbolic presentation of scholarship cheques in Gboko, the Plant Director, Engr. Abhijit Dutta, said the bursary allocation had increased from ₦10 million to about ₦30 million.

He was represented at the event by the Head of the Finance Department, Mr. Olusegun Orebanjo.

According to him, no fewer than 230 students are benefiting from the 2025 scholarship scheme, with the scope expanded beyond the immediate host community of Mbayion to include other mining communities such as Mbatur in Yandev District, Mbazembe in Ipav District, and Pass Brothers community in Guma Local Government Area.

“Our host communities are not merely our neighbours, but valued partners in progress,” Engr. Dutta said, adding that the scholarship scheme reflects the company’s commitment to education and human capital development.

He disclosed that the scholarship fund was reviewed upward to ₦28.8 million in line with the Community Development Agreement (CDA), ensuring equity, inclusiveness and shared benefits across all six host communities.

“Dangote Cement Plc has consistently sustained this educational intervention over the years and will continue to do so because we firmly believe that when our communities grow, our business thrives,” he said.

The ceremony also featured the graduation of beneficiaries of a youth skill acquisition programme sponsored by the company and supervised by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF). Participants received certificates and starter packs after completing the programme.

Engr. Dutta further outlined other people-centred initiatives rolled out by the Gboko Plant in 2025, including a women empowerment programme for 150 beneficiaries, farmers’ empowerment for 50 beneficiaries, and a youth empowerment programme for 30 youths across Tse-Kucha, Quarry, Amua, Mbazembe, Mbatur and Pass Brothers communities.

“These interventions are designed not only to provide skills, but to restore dignity, promote self-reliance and stimulate sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

The Ter Gboko, His Royal Majesty Gabriel Shosum, represented by the Mue Ter Gboko, Ikpa Ahua, advised beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the bursary funds.

Also speaking, the ITF representative, Mrs. Sarah Adeniyi, described Dangote Cement Plc as a worthy partner in youth development.

One of the beneficiaries, 16-year-old Gabriel Yo Hol of Amua Memorial Grammar School, expressed gratitude to the company and pledged to be a good ambassador of Dangote Cement Plc.