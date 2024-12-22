Dangote Cement Trains 46 Solar Energy Entrepreneurs

Share

…Entrepreneurs will shake up the nation

In Furtherance to consolidating its role as a driver of socio-economic empowerment and sustainable development in Nigeria, Dangote Cement Plc has trained and graduated 46 Solar Energy installers and entrepreneurs.

Plant Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, Azad Nawabuddin, said the new graduands were ready to “Shakeup the nation” in the renewable energy sector of Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, which took place at the Dangote Academy, Obajana, Engr. Azad said the Group President, Aliko Dangote, was passionate about youth empowerment as it supports the government’s effort in the provision of jobs, noting that this training will support the provision of electricity in the communities and the country at large.

The Plant Director, who was represented by the Head of the Production Department, Engr John Gwong, described the training as a meal ticket, a rare opportunity and futuristic.”

Engr Azad said the programme was part of Dangote Cement’s Corporate Social Responsibility scheme.

The Head of Social Performance Dangote Cement Plc, Mr Wakeel Olayiwola, who was represented by Mr Olusegun Olojede said the solar energy experts and entrepreneurs will support the government in the provision of power supply to millions of Nigerians.

General Manager of Community Affairs and Special Duties, Mr Ademola Adeyemi, said the empowerment scheme is a way of giving back to the society, and that of the 46 beneficiaries, 27 are men, while 19 are women.

Mr. Adeyemi said the beneficiary communities in Kogi State are: Obajana, Oyo, Iwaa and Apata, adding that the training was conducted in collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

In his response, the Training Manager at ITF, Kogi State, Engr. Abdulrahman Shehu Wudilawa said the beneficiaries should consider themselves fortunate as Solar Technology is one of the most lucrative sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He said Nigeria has enough sunlight which is the major raw material for solar energy installation.

The ITF provided the training and certification for the beneficiaries.

On the advantages of solar energy, he said, Solar energy generation produces no greenhouse gas emissions or air pollutants, significantly reducing the carbon footprint compared to traditional energy sources like coal or natural gas. It also helps combat climate change.

The Bajana of Obajana, HRH Idowu Isenibi, extolled the company’s Group President for his foresight and patriotism towards the development of Nigeria.

Representatives from Apata, Iwata and Oyo communities also spoke glowingly of the scheme.

Miss Ramata Ahmed and Master Abraham Samson, on behalf of other participants, expressed appreciation to the management for the opportunities giving them to be part of the training and promised to make good use of the skills acquired to better their lots, their respective communities and the country.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"