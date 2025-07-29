Dangote Cement Sponsors Africa Housing Show 

Dangote Cement Plc is sponsoring the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), which opened Monday at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the company’s spokesperson, Anthony Chiejina, Dangote Cement confirmed it is not only sponsoring but also actively participating in the 19th edition of the annual event.

Chiejina noted that the show, which is hosting participants from 21 countries, provides a unique platform for the company to connect with key players in the housing sector across Africa.

“As the Housing Show brings together over 40,000 participants, including top industry leaders, government officials, and investors, Dangote Cement Plc is leveraging the opportunity to showcase its innovative products directly to clients and decision-makers,” the statement read.

It added that the company has consistently sponsored the event in previous years and remains committed to partnering with stakeholders to support affordable housing across the continent.

This year’s theme, “Reimagining Housing Through Innovation,” aligns with Dangote Cement’s core values and business philosophy, according to the company.

Speaking to journalists, the Show Coordinator, Bar. Festus Adebayo, said Nigeria’s housing deficit can be addressed through public-private partnerships. He stressed the importance of innovation and collaboration in housing construction, financing, and system improvements.

Adebayo expressed optimism that the partnership with Dangote Cement will contribute significantly to addressing Nigeria’s housing shortfall.

He also pointed out that over 82% of attendees hold decision-making roles, allowing exhibitors to interact directly with stakeholders who have purchasing power.

The Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) and other housing sector stakeholders have previously described Dangote Cement Plc as a major contributor to real estate development in Nigeria.