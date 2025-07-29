Dangote Cement Sponsors Africa Housing Show With 21 Countries In Attendance

Dangote Cement Plc is sponsoring the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) which opens on Monday at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. A statement from the company said aside from the sponsorship, the Dangote Cement is also participating in the event, which is the 19th in the series.

The statement signed by the spokesman of the company, Anthony Chiejina, said the event, which is expected to host participants from 21 countries, offers a rare platform for the company to connect with key players in the housing industry across the continent.

Mr. Chiejina said: “As the Housing Show brings together over 40,000 participants, including key industry leaders, government representatives and investors, the Dangote Cement Plc will leverage on this opportunity to directly showcase its innovative products to clients and decision makers.” The statement said the company has consistently sponsored the Show over the years, assuring that it would continue to partner with key stakeholders to support the provision of shelter in Africa.

According to the statement, AIHS will help amplify the Dangote brand and boost strategic partnership with stakeholders. It said the theme of this year, Reimagining Housing Through Innovation, aptly resonates with the company’s core value.

Coordinator of the Show, Bar. Festus Adebayo told newsmen that the housing deficit in the country can be mitigated through Public Private Partnership (PPP). He said: “Innovation and collaboration are top priorities for us, given the rapid technological advancements in housing construction, financing and system improvements.”

Bar. Adebayo said he was optimistic that the partnership with Dangote Cement Plc will help address the narrative of housing shortfall in the country. He said over 82 per cent of attendees hold decision making positions, ensuring exhibitors engage directly with individuals who have purchasing power.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) and other stakeholders in the housing industry had described the Dangote Cement Plc as one of the major drivers of real estate development in Nigeria.