Dangote Cement Records N743bn Profit In 9 Months

Dangote Cement Plc has reported a robust financial performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as its unaudited consolidated financial statements show a profit after tax of N743.26 billion, representing a growth of 35 per cent compared with N549.73 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

The strong results, driven by higher revenues, effective cost management, and foreign exchange gains, reinforce the company’s leadership position in Nigeria’s industrial and construction sectors and its growing footprint across African markets.

Revenue for the ninemonth period surged to N1.865 trillion, up from N1.315 trillion recorded in the same period last year a year-on-year increase of 41.8 per cent. The company’s sustained sales growth was attributed to stronger domestic demand, improved export performance, and favorable pricing across its markets.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, revenue stood at N530.64 billion, compared with N397.47 billion in Q3 2024.

Despite inflationary pressures and rising energy costs, Dangote Cement maintained a solid gross margin as cost of sales rose moderately to N1.286 trillion, compared with N918.37 billion in the same period last year.

Operating profit for the nine months climbed to N1.226 trillion, marking a 37 per cent increase over N802.99 billion reported in 2024.

Administrative expenses were well managed at N202.35 billion, while selling and distribution expenses stood at N164.86 billion, underscoring continued operational discipline despite macroeconomic headwinds.

Finance income rose to N74.64 billion, from N76.05 billion in the prior period, while finance costs stood at N286.04 billion, compared with N284.04 billion a year earlier.

The group also recorded a net foreign exchange gain of N23.08 billion, reflecting favorable movements in currency translation, compared with N28.99 billion in 2024. Consequently, profit before tax increased to N1.04 trillion, up from N732.54 billion in the comparable 2024 period, while profit after tax rose sharply to N743.26 billion, from N503.25 billion.