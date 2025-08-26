Dangote Cement Marks Int’l Youth Day At Obajana

Dangote Cement Plc has commemorated the International Youth Day with a special event at its Obajana plant in Kogi State, reaffirming its commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable development.

Speaking at the ceremony, Plant Director Nawabuddin Azad, represented by the General Manager, Social Performance, Ademola Adeyemi, said the company’s policies align with the United Nations’ ideals of equipping young people to play pivotal roles in social and economic development.

Azad, addressing the theme “Local Youth Action on SDG and Beyond,” emphasized that youth development has been a central focus of Dangote Cement’s job creation and empowerment initiatives.

“Only recently, youths from our host communities benefited from empowerment programmes in poultry farming, solar entrepreneurship, fashion design, and other vocational skills. At our plant, we believe in shared value, where business success goes hand in hand with social progress. We are committed to initiatives that empower young people, uplift communities, and promote sustainable practices,” he stated.

Chief General Manager and Head of Production, John Gwong, hailed the youth as the greatest asset of any nation, adding that their creativity, energy, and innovation are essential for Nigeria’s growth.

“At Dangote Cement, we see the youth not only as future leaders but as present contributors to our company’s growth. By mentoring them, building their capacity, and exposing them to new technologies, we are preparing a generation that will sustain both our company and our nation,” Gwong said.

Head of Human Resources, Azeez Adeniyi, stressed the importance of instilling discipline, hard work, and integrity in young people, noting that the youth population is central to Nigeria’s workforce and industrial productivity.

“Our engagement with young employees goes beyond technical training. We prioritize ethics, teamwork, and responsibility because these values create strong leaders and professionals. When the youth succeed, companies like Dangote Cement and the nation also succeed,” Adeniyi remarked.

Head of Technical at Dangote Academy, Wale Adedeji, urged youths to embrace technology and innovation, warning that only adaptable and forward-thinking individuals would thrive in today’s rapidly evolving world.

“The future belongs to innovators and problem-solvers. Dangote’s investment in young professionals has strengthened our operations and positioned us as a leader in Africa’s cement industry,” Adedeji said.

Speakers collectively stressed the need for industries, governments, and communities to create platforms for youth empowerment, warning that neglecting young people could worsen unemployment and social vices, threatening national stability.

The company also showcased its graduate trainee scheme, internship opportunities, and community empowerment initiatives, which have trained and supported hundreds of young people, building a skilled workforce for its operations.

The event ended with a call for Nigerian youth to commit to lifelong learning and positive values, while stakeholders were urged to sustain efforts to mentor, empower, and involve young people in nation-building.