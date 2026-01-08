Dangote Cement Making Measurable Impacts In Benue Host Communities –FG

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has said that Dangote Cement Plc is making measurable impacts in its Gboko Host Communities of Benue State.

At the commissioning of Dangote Cement’s multimillion-naira water projects, scholarship awards and youth skill acquisition programme, the minister commended the company for its impactful contributions to host communities.

He also commended the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) for partnering and supervising the training of youth during the skill acquisition programme.

Represented by an Assistant Director of Mines and Environmental Compliance, Benue State, Mrs. Adijatu Usman, the minister said Dangote Cement is meeting its obligations under the Community Development Agreement (CDA). He added that the CDA ensures that mining companies plough back part of their profits into their host communities.

He said: “I can tell you that the Dangote Cement has delivered several projects for its host communities. “The project was a fall out of a Federal Government policy, for companies such as Dangote to give back to its host communities.”