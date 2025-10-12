Dangote Cement Launches Operations In Côte d’Ivoire

Dangote Cement, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group founded by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, has officially commenced operations in Attingué, about 30 kilometres from Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire’s economic capital.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, by Serge Gbotta, Managing Director of Dangote Cement Côte d’Ivoire, during a press briefing at Novotel Abidjan-Marcory, according to a statement released on Sunday.

Covering an area of 50 hectares, the Attingué plant boasts a production capacity of three million tonnes of cement per year, ranking among the group’s largest facilities outside Nigeria.

The ₣100 billion CFA franc project reflects Dangote’s vision of promoting industrial self-sufficiency across Africa by transforming local resources into world-class finished products, thereby reducing dependence on imports.

With the new facility, Côte d’Ivoire becomes the 11th African country to host a Dangote Cement production unit. The group now has a total annual capacity of 55 million tonnes across the continent. The plant is expected to support the country’s infrastructure development and meet rising demand for construction materials driven by rapid urbanisation and ongoing mega projects.

Projections indicate that the Attingué plant could generate over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, offering significant opportunities for Ivorian youths and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in related sectors such as transport, construction, and retail.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Gbotta said:

“Our ambition is clear, to provide Ivorians with cement of international quality, produced locally and at competitive prices. The Attingué plant is not just an industrial facility; it represents confidence in Côte d’Ivoire’s future and a commitment to sustainable development alongside local communities.”

He also announced that Dangote Cement would implement training programmes through the Dangote Academy to build the capacity of young Ivorian engineers and technicians in industrial management.

Stéphane Tchimou, the company’s Commercial Director, emphasised the plant’s role in supporting local builders and distributors.

“We understand that Ivorian masons, craftsmen, and contractors need reliable, high-performance cement that is readily available. Our network will ensure access to our products across all regions,” he said, adding that credit facilities and commercial support would be provided to small retailers.

Beyond industrial operations, Dangote Cement has pledged several community initiatives around the Attingué area, including road construction, potable water projects, and support for local healthcare facilities — all in partnership with local authorities and NGOs.

Aliko Dangote, the founder of the group, remarked:

“The risks in Africa are often exaggerated. In reality, this continent is full of opportunities. Our role is to tell a new story, that of an Africa that produces, innovates, and builds for its people.”

Offering a range of premium cement grades, CPJ 32.5R for masonry, CPJ 42.5N for building works, and CPA 52.5 for large-scale structures Dangote Cement aims to become a trusted partner for the Ivorian construction industry.

Designed with cutting-edge technology, the Attingué plant is expected to significantly reduce Côte d’Ivoire’s cement imports and position the country as a regional production and export hub.

Dangote Cement’s entry into Côte d’Ivoire, therefore, represents more than the launch of a new factory, it signals a promise of shared growth, job creation, and knowledge transfer, marking another milestone in the company’s continental expansion.