Dangote Cement hits N10trn cap as Otedola acquires significant shares

Dangote Cement Plc equity capitalisation reached all time high of N10.098 trillion on Monday, further driving the market positive. Nigeria’s billionaire investor, Femi Otedola, recently acquired significant shares in Dangote Cement, noting that the acquisition underscored the company’s potential. Dangote Cement has 17,040,507,405 shares outstanding, each valued at N592.60 as at close of trading yesterday.

It rose from preceding day’s low of N538.80, up by N53.80 or 9.99 per cent; followed by Eterna which moved from N22.95 to N25.20, adding N2.25 or 9.80 per cent, and Cutix, which increased from N2.70 to N2.94, adding 24kobo or 8.89 per cent. Otedola emphasises long-term wealth preservation, export potential and shareholder value in Dangote Cement’s share acquisition. Dangote Cement stock price has risen this year by 85.2 per cent.