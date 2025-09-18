Dangote Cement Engages Drivers On Road Safety At Obajana Retreat

Dangote Cement Plc has convened a special retreat for its drivers at the company’s plant in Obajana, Kogi State, as part of efforts to strengthen road safety and entrench best practices in fleet management.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, the Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement, Arvid Pathak, said the retreat created a platform to sensitize drivers on the importance of discipline behind the wheel and their role as frontline ambassadors of the company on Nigerian roads.

He explained that the sessions covered defensive driving, fatigue management, vehicle maintenance, and featured awards for deserving drivers, while also giving management an opportunity to receive first-hand feedback. “Your life is very precious, so take care of yourselves. You have families, and your families need you,” Pathak told the drivers, warning against drug use and the practice of proxy driving.

The company’s Head of Transport, Murilo Silva, disclosed that Dangote is building technology-driven control towers at Obajana to allow real-time monitoring of drivers’ behavior. He urged the drivers to avoid over speeding, especially on highways and in populated areas. “You are the face of Dangote. Give way when necessary, be patient in traffic, and respect smaller vehicles,” he said.

Also speaking, the Group Head of Health, Safety, Social, Environment and Sustainability at Dangote Industries, Dr. James Adenuga, described drivers as image makers of the company, noting that their safety and that of other road users remain a top priority. An invited transport expert, Samuel Odo, reminded the participants that many road crashes were within their control, stressing that good driving culture must be built through consistency.

Divisional Director of Transport, Hemant Rana, described the retreat, themed “Drive Safely, Arrive Safely”, as timely, saying Dangote has significantly reduced auto crashes by scaling up training and safety interventions.

Traditional rulers, including the Bajana of Obajana, HRH Idowu Isenibi, and the Olu of Apata, HRH Federick Balogun, also commended the company and its founder, Aliko Dangote, for creating employment opportunities and supporting host communities.

The event was rounded off with an awards ceremony recognizing drivers for excellence in safety and performance.