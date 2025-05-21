Dangote Cement Empowers Benue Women With Cash Grants

Share

In a bold boost for women entrepreneurship in Nigeria, Dangote Cement Plc has empowered businesswomen in host communities in Benue State with cash grants, thus deepening business activities in the State.

The women empowerment programme came months after the Dangote Cement in Gboko increased bursary payments to students of host communities by more than 100 per cent.

Speaking at the ceremony on Wednesday in Gboko, Group Head, Social Performance, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Wakeel Olayiwola said: “”Through this scheme, selected women entrepreneurs in host communities will receive ₦100,000 grants each to strengthen and expand their businesses.

“The financial support aims to boost local enterprise development at the grassroots level, empowering female business owners with capital to scale their operations. Each beneficiary will use the funds to address specific business needs, from purchasing inventory to upgrading equipment, creating tangible economic impact in their communities.”

Mr. Wakeel said:” When women succeed in business, they invest in their families’ education, health, and well-being, breaking the cycle of poverty and creating a ripple effect of positive change in their communities.”

He said the programme will “enable the women to generate more income to sustain their families, reduce women’s over-reliance on their husbands.”

He added that the money is a grant and would not be paid back to the Dangote Cement.

According to him, traditional leaders of Quarry, Tse-Kucha, Amua, Mbazembe, Mbatur and Pass Brothers host communities, as well as the Dangote Community Consultative Committee (DCCC) were responsible for the identification and selection of beneficiaries.

It would be recalled that a wave of jubilation had swept through Gboko communities in 2024 when the Dangote Cement Plc and six host communities signed a historic Community Development Agreement (CDA).

He said the company will monitor progress of the women entrepreneurs and evaluate how the money is being invested.

Speaking, Acting Plant Director Munusamy Murugan said the empowerment will be an annual event.

Murugan who was represented by Tavershima Soom said other economic empowerment programmes lined up include farmers programme and youth skill acquisition programme, among several others.

In his remarks, Head of the Social Performance, Gboko Plant, Johnson Kor, told the community representatives that the company is doing a lot to support members of the communities, urging them to be good ambassadors of the Dangote Cement Plc.

Reacting, a beneficiary, Ruth Ikyowe Tser, 37, said she will invest the money into her cassava farming business, while commending the company for the support.

Similarly, Mrs Vishigh Comfort Msurshiona, 39, said she will use the money to grow her trade in commodities.

Share