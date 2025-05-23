Dangote Cement Empowers Benue Women With Cash Grants

Share

As a boost for women entrepreneurship in Nigeria, Dangote Cement Plc has empowered businesswomen in host communities in Benue State with cash grants, thus deepening business activities in the state.

The women empowerment programme came months after the Dangote Cement in Gboko increased bursary payments to students of host communities by more than 100 per cent.

Speaking at the ceremony Wednesday in Gboko, Group Head, Social Performance, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Wakeel Olayiwola said: ““Through this scheme, selected women entrepreneurs in host communities will receive ₦100,000 grants each to strengthen and expand their businesses.

“The financial support aims to boost local enterprise development at the grass – roots level, empowering female business owners with capital to scale their operations.

Each beneficiary will use the funds to address specific business needs, from purchasing inventory to upgrading equipment, creating tangible economic impact in their communities.”

Wakeel said:” When women succeed in business, they invest in their families’ education, health, and well-being, breaking the cycle of poverty and creating a ripple effect of positive change in their communities.”

