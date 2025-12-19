Dangote Cement Distributes Laptops, Grinding Machines In Host Communities

Celebrating the atmosphere of conviviality in which the company operated during the outgoing year, Dangote Cement Plc, Ibese Plant has reinforced its dedication to sustainable development and inclusive progress with strong emphasis on education, healthcare, infrastructure, and empowerment programmes for its host communities.

Marking the year 2025 Host Community Day celebration at Ibese, Ogun State themed “Sustaining Growth, Strengthening Bonds”, an event which brought together stakeholders, government officials, and community representatives in a dynamic display of cultural unity and partnership, the management of the foremost cement company said it’s irrevocable committed to the wellbeing of the host communities.

In his address of welcome, the Plant Director Mr. Ayyagari Subbaraidu, emphasized that the Community Day celebration as a platform instrumental in nurturing relationships with host communities and key partners.

“This celebration is not just about our achievements in cement production but about reflecting on our journey of care, inclusion, and partnership,” Subbaraidu stated, highlighting the strong turnout and vibrant cultural performances as proof of the collaborative spirit between Dangote Cement and its stakeholders.

Subbaraidu, who was represented by Hemant Dave, Chief General Manager in charge of maintenance at the plant, further expressed deep gratitude to the Ogun State Government for its unwavering support, recognising the presence of distinguished guests such as the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, the Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Executive chairmen of the host local governments, and other dignitaries.

Responding at the event, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Oludaisi Elemide, commended the company for its consistent engagement and sustained contributions, noting that the initiatives have positively impacted social welfare and economic opportunities in the area.