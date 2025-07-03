Dangote Cement Creates 50 Agric Entrepreneurs

Determined to support government efforts on food security, Dangote Cement Plc has launched a Farmers Empowerment Programme in Benue State.

The initiative is designed to enable 50 farmers from Benue—widely regarded as Nigeria’s food basket—to cultivate both subsistence and cash crops in commercial quantities.

This programme comes just two months after the company empowered women in Gboko, its host community, with business grants to stimulate economic activity. Earlier, Dangote Cement had also increased bursary payments to students from host communities by over 100 percent.

Speaking at the launch of the Farmers Empowerment Programme on Thursday, the General Manager, Social Performance, Johnson Kor, described the initiative as both “historic and innovative.”

Kor said the beneficiaries were carefully selected from the six catchment areas within Gboko Local Government Area, which hosts the company’s cement plant. He noted that the projects were drawn from the Community Development Agreement (CDA) signed in December 2024 with the host communities.

“Today, we are witnessing a historic occasion in our journey of mutual development. This is the first programme to be launched since we signed the CDA with our immediate host communities,” Kor said.

Also speaking at the event, the Plant Director of Dangote Cement Gboko Plant, Munusamy Murugan—represented by the Head of the Production Department, Engr. Soom Kiishi—stated that the farmers would be supported with fertilizers, agrochemicals, knapsack sprayers, and various types of seedlings.

“This is the first batch, but it is certainly just the beginning—not the end. We intend to make this an annual event. However, the focus of future programmes may vary depending on the needs of the benefiting communities,” he explained.

Murugan added that other economic empowerment initiatives are already in the pipeline. According to him, a Youth Empowerment Programme will soon be launched, through which selected beneficiaries will be trained in welding and fabrication as well as solar electrical installation by certified professionals.

He also noted that the company’s scholarship scheme continues to support students from various disciplines and tertiary institutions.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Dr. Ahemen Aondoaver Samuel, a consultant from Abbass Corporate Services, advised them to take full advantage of what he described as a rare opportunity.

He stated that Dangote Cement’s intervention would help transform the beneficiaries into agricultural entrepreneurs while supporting national food security objectives.

In response, a community member, Kwaghgba Isaac, hailed the Farmers Empowerment Programme as a major and timely intervention. He said the support would not only boost subsistence farming but also contribute meaningfully to feeding the nation.

Isaac urged residents to sustain the peaceful relationship currently enjoyed between the company and the communities.