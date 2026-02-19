Dangote Cement Commissions Security Posts In Kogi Host Communities

As part of its commitment to enhancing security and reinforcing effective community policing, Dangote Cement Plc, through its Obajana Plant, has commissioned two security outposts in Iwaa and Apata communities.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Obajana Plant Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Azad Nawabuddin, said the projects were undertaken as part of the company’s commitment to community development and strengthening security in its host and impacted communities.

The Plant Director noted that although Iwaa is geographically distant from the plant, the community holds a special place in the company’s priorities. He added that the company is deliberate in ensuring that development initiatives and security interventions extend beyond communities in immediate proximity to the plant.

Azad Nawabuddin emphasized that security remains a critical foundation for growth and sustainable development, noting that “a community that is not secure is deprived of meaningful progress and development.” He further stated that the newly commissioned security infrastructure marks a significant milestone in safeguarding lives and property, while also reinforcing the relationship between the communities and Dangote Cement Plc in security management.

Speaking at the event, the Olu of Apata, Oba Fredrick Balogun, expressed gratitude to the company for delivering what he described as impressive structures and amenities to the Apata community, noting that the community had been enlisted among those benefiting from Dangote’s security support. He described Alhaji Aliko Dangote as kind-hearted and God-sent to his people.

In his own message, the Elesho of Iwaa, HRH Obafemi Abel Alade Alaofin, expressed appreciation for what he called a “demonstration of love” from Dangote Cement Plc. The monarch stated that his community remains sincerely grateful for the new security facility and pledged the community’s unreserved loyalty to the Plant Director and the company. He also noted that Iwaa had received numerous benefits from Dangote Cement, Obajana Plant, and described the relationship as cordial and mutually beneficial.

The General Manager of Social Performance, Prince Adeyemi Ademola, said a needs assessment conducted in 2024 revealed that security infrastructure was a top priority in both Apata and Iwaa communities. He explained that in response, Dangote Cement Plc, as a socially responsible corporate entity, initiated and completed the security post projects to meet this critical community need. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustainable community development through continuous engagement and priority-based interventions.

Comrade Rotimi Kekereowo, Youth Leader from Iwaa Community, expressed appreciation to the company and called for sustained collaboration for community development.

Similarly, the Secretary of Apata Community, Comrade Adekunle Babatunde, thanked the Plant Director for taking time out of his busy schedule to commission and hand over the security post, pledging that the community will put it into good use.