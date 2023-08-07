Dangote Cement appoints director

Dangote Cement Plc has appointed Alvaro Poncioni Mérian as independent nonexecutive director. Mérian is the founder & managing partner of EDNAM Capital, United Kingdom, and founder & executive chairman of Munegu Partners, Hong Kong.

The appointment was disclosed in an official statement signed by the Acting Company Secretary, Edward Imoedemhe, noting that The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and all other stakeholders had been notified The company explained that Mérian appointment would be included on the agenda at the next Annual General Meeting for ratification by the shareholders of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

He obtained a Master of Science degree in management & finance from HEC Paris and Master of Arts degree in public affairs & international relations from Sciences-Po Paris. Merian was the global head of building materials at Morgan Stanley Investment Banking.