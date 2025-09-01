Dangote Cement Aids Traffic Mgt, Donates Vehicles To LASTMA, TRACE

Leading Cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement Plc, has donated pick-up vans to traffic management agencies in Lagos and Ogun states in demonstration of its commitment to public safety, infrastructure support, and national development.

Handing over the keys to the leaderships of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) at a brief ceremony held at the project office of Dangote Group in Ikeja, Dangote Cement’s Head, Social Performance, Mr. Wakeel Olayiwola, expressed the company’s desire to contribute to the efforts by state governments to ease movement of people, good and services and reduce manhours wasted in vehicular traffic.

“As a leading player in our nation’s industrial landscape, Dangote Cement Plc understands that our operations go beyond business. We are part of the communities we serve, and we recognize the critical role that efficient traffic management plays in ensuring the safety of lives, the smooth flow of goods, and the overall wellbeing of our cities.”

he stated. According to him, the gesture is not just a contribution, it is a partnership. A partnership built on shared values of safety, efficiency, and service to the Nigerian people, noting that the vehicles would support the agencies’ efforts at enhancing rapid response to traffic incidents, improving patrol coverage across key transport corridors and strengthening enforcement of traffic regulations for safer roads.

He pointed out that it was the belief of Dangote Cement management that when the public and private sectors collaborate meaningfully, the results would be transformative adding that “the donation is a testament to its belief in shared responsibility—where corporate entities like ours actively support the institutions that keep our society functioning.

“We commend the traffic management Agencies for your tireless work in managing the complexities of urban mobility. Your dedication inspires us, and we are proud to stand with you. As we hand over these vehicles, we reaffirm our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen. We will continue to explore ways to support traffic safety, driver education, and infrastructure development across Nigeria.”