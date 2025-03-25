Dangote Cement Achieves Higher CDP Ratings For Climate Change

Share

Dangote Cement Plc has achieved a “B” score in climate change and water security disclosures released by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

This is contained in a statement by the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Dangote Cement, Mr Arvind Pathak, on Monday in Lagos.

CDP is the world’s largest, most comprehensive dataset on environmental action which empowers investors, companies, cities, and national and regional governments to make earth-positive decisions. Pathak said Dangote Cement’s score on water security which was C was upgraded to B.

He added that the company’s commitment to supporting a climate resilient future was demonstrated in its climate change score of B in 2024.

Pathak described the upgraded rating as a testament to Dangote Cement’s commitment to transparency, governance, and measurable actions towards sustainability.

“The company has been disclosing its environmental practices annually through the CDP since 2018. “We are proud to lead in Africa as one of few businesses to disclose through CDP.

“Our 2024 score is an outcome of ongoing efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, accelerate climate action, and promote sustainability across our business and its value chain,” he said.

The Head, Sustainability, Dangote Cement, Dr Igazeuma Okoroba, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who aligned with the Group’s Environmental, Social, and Governance strategy.

