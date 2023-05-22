New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
Dangote Came To Lagos With Nothing But Now Richest African – Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday said the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, came to Lagos about 45 years ago with nothing.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this remark on Monday while stating that he is happy that Dangote is now the richest person in Africa.’

Sanwo-Olu said, “Dangote came to Lagos with nothing about 45 years ago, but he is now Africa’s richest man.

“Dangote is a detribalised man who saw the wealth of the state.

Dangote is a Lagosian who has invested in the prosperity of the state and Nigeria.

However, Dangote commended President Muhammadu Buhari; the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also lauded the Chief Executives of Lagos State government, starting from the era of Tinubu, Babajide Raji Fashola, Akinwumi Ambode and Sanwo-Olu.

