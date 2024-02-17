Dangote, BUA, Larfarge, Others Summoned By FG Over Arbitrary Cement Prices

Following the concurrent rise in the prices of a bag of cement and mass groaning to that effect, the Federal Government has summoned the Dangote Cement, Lafarge and BUA Cement to Abuja for a crucial meeting to explain the disparity in prices of cement in the country this period.

Indeed, the move by the government to summon the cement manufacturers may not be unconnected with the price of cement currently going for N15,000 per bag, from N5,500 as of January 31st end.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi made this known in a statement issued from his Ministry that the government could not fold its arms for Dangote Cement, Lafarge and BUA Cement to fix the prices of the commodity out of control.

Indeed, Umahi summoning cement manufacturers to a meeting on Monday to examine the issues surrounding the latest development became apt as the sudden price change in the commodity has affected building projects, including road projects, and other value chains in the country’s construction industry.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media. Edward Uchenna Orji said the Minister was “Worried by the escalating cost of cement despite huge patronage by road and housing contractors to cement manufacturers.”

It said those invited to the urgent meeting include Dangote Plc, BUA Plc, Lafarge, and the other manufacturers.

‘’The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Federal Ministry of Works, Mabushi-Abuja,” the statement said.

The Minister was quoted as saying “It is common knowledge that the manufacturers have their challenges, which we shall look into, but from our findings, the disparity between ex-factory price and the market price is wide.

“We therefore need to look into the situation and other issues with a view to finding a common front”.