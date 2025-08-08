Dangote Bags ‘Cement Company Of The Year’ Award At Africa Housing Show

For it support for the real estate sector in Africa, the continent’s biggest cement manufacturing company, the Dangote Cement Plc, has added to its numerous accolades as it bags ‘Cement Company of the Year’ award at the just concluded Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) in Abuja.

The Dangote Cement Plc is one of the sponsors of the four-day housing exhibition that ended last Friday where 21 countries and 40,000 exhibitors were said to have participated. Presenting the award on behalf of the organizers of the show, Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, who was represented by his Deputy, Engr. Idris Mohammed Gobir, described the Dangote cement as a household name and the pride of Africa.

According to him, the Dangote Cement has supported Nigerian economy through job creation and philanthropy, among others. The Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Ahmad Musa Dangiwa had lauded Dangote Cement Plc for its contributions to the development of the Nigerian Economy, urging the company to join hands with government in bridging the gap of Housing deficit in the Country.

Coordinator of the Show, Bar. Festus Adebayo had said that the housing deficit in the country can be mitigated through Public Private Partnership (PPP). He said: “Innovation and collaboration are top priorities for us, given the rapid technological advancements in housing construction, financing and system improvements.” Bar. Adebayo said he was optimistic that the partnership with Dangote Cement Plc will help address the narrative of housing shortfall in the country.

Speaking earlier, the Director General, Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, (NBRRI), Prof. Samson Duna, said: “Dangote cement dominates the Nigeria and West Africa markets in respect of patronage and is doing well. Dangote Cement stands for standard and quality. Thumbs up for Dangote cement”.