Dangote Backs Tinubu’s CNG Drive, Invests Over $280m In Trucks, Infrastructure

Share

In a demonstration of its support for President Bola Tinubu’s CNG Initiative, which aims to provide cheaper and cleaner fuelling alternatives for all Nigerians, Dangote Cement Plc has made significant investments exceeding $280 million in compressed natural gas (CNG) technology and infrastructure.

President Tinubu, whose commitment to CNG deployment and clean energy is unmatched in Africa, has maintained his administration’s drive to create a conducive environment for private sector investments and expand Nigeria’s CNG infrastructure to enhance energy efficiency and drive economic growth.

As part of this initiative, he ordered the distribution of 1 million free CNG conversion kits for commercial vehicles involved in transporting people, food, and goods.

At a recent event, the President emphasised the urgent need for Nigeria to utilise its vast natural gas resources in the transportation sector. He stated that CNG transportation is an economic necessity for Nigeria, signalling a significant shift in the country’s approach to public transportation and energy use.

“Utilising natural gas to power Nigeria’s transportation industry is the next way to go,” he stated. On its part, the Dangote Cement said the over $280m investment not only solidifies its leadership in the CNG sector but also reflects its dedication to mitigating climate change and supporting a transition to a low-carbon economy.

Arvind Pathak, the Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, said the investment aims to acquire 100% CNG trucks as part of a long-term plan to transition its entire fleet to CNG.

This move marks a significant milestone in Dangote’s clean energy transition, with the objective of operating most of its fleet on CNG by mid-2026.

Share

Please follow and like us: