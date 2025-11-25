Dangote Appoints Honeywell Int’l To Boost Refinery Expansion To 1.4 mbpd

Dangote GroupDangote Group has announced a strategic partnership with Honeywell International Inc. to support the next phase of expansion at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The collaboration will provide advanced technology and services to increase the refinery’s processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028, marking a significant milestone in Dangote Group’s long-term vision to build the world’s largest petroleum refining complex.

Under the agreement, Honeywell will supply specialised catalysts, equipment, and process technologies that will enable the refinery to process a broader range of crude grades efficiently while enhancing product quality and operational reliability.

A statement from Dangote Group noted, “Honeywell, a global Fortune 100 industrial and technology company, offers a wide portfolio of solutions across aviation, automotive, industrial automation, and advanced materials. Honeywell’s UOP division has been a technology partner to Dangote since 2017, providing proprietary refining systems, catalyst regeneration equipment, high-performance column trays, and heat exchanger technologies that support our best-in-class operations.”

The statement also highlighted the Group’s petrochemical expansion, noting plans to scale polypropylene production to 2.4 million metric tons annually using Honeywell’s Oleflex technology. Polypropylene is a key industrial material used across packaging, manufacturing, and automotive sectors.

In addition to refining and petrochemicals, Dangote Group is advancing its fertiliser production. The company plans to increase urea output from 3 million metric tons to 9 million metric tons annually, expanding the existing two-train plant with four additional trains to meet growing demand across Africa and global markets.

Dangote Group reaffirmed its commitment to delivering world-class industrial capacity, strengthening Nigeria’s energy security, and driving sustainable economic growth through long-term investment, innovation, and strategic global partnerships.