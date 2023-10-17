Dangote, APC Bigwigs, Others Pay Condolence Visit To Lawan

Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on Tuesday, paid a visit to former Senate President Ahmad Lawan, in Gashua, to condole with him over his mother’s death.

According to a statement signed by Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, Media Adviser to Senator Ahmad Lawan, Dangote arrived at the Wachakal airstrip in Nguru local government area at 12:38 pm in the afternoon.

He was welcomed by a delegation of lawmakers led by the Deputy Speaker of the Yobe State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ya’u Usman-Dachia. Dangote was later received by the former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at his residence in Gashua, Bade local government area of Yobe state.

The duo were joined by Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, who represented Kwara Central in the 9th Assembly; Senator Bello Mandiya, who represented Katsina South in the 9th Assembly; and Senator Sahabi Ya’u, serving lawmaker in the 10th Assembly representing Zamfara North on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party.

Others who had earlier paid a condolence visit to Lawan before Dangote’s arrival are the immediate-past Governor of Niger State, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, Senator representing Niger North in the 10th Assembly; and Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, who represented Kebbi South in the 9th Assembly.

Also, the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt. Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori was among the political heavyweights who paid a condolence visit to Senator Lawan, on Tuesday, after Dangote’s departure.

On Dalori’s delegation were Amb. Babagana Ajimi, Barr. Baande Imam. Hon Idrisa Jidda, Hon Auwal Hamza, and some state party executives, while the state party executives include Hon. Makinta Zarami, Hon. Baban Doki, Hon Abba Saje and Hon. Abba Abbari Satomi.

Dalori, in an address delivered, prayed for the soul of the deceased and asked God Almighty to forgive her shortcomings and admit her to Jannatul Firdausi.

Meanwhile, the family of Senator Ahmad Lawan has commenced the compulsory 40-day Fidau prayers for his mother, Hajiya Halima Ibrahim, as made known, on Tuesday, in an announcement posted by Lawan on his verified Facebook page.

Lawan’s message read, “In accordance with Islamic traditions, we commenced the compulsory 40-day Fidau prayers, today, Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in remembrance of our departed mother, Hajiya Halima Ibrahim. We kindly request you all to join us in prayers to honour my beloved mother’s life and offer prayers for her forgiveness and eternal peace.

“Baba” as we all fondly called her during her lifetime, was a wonderful person who touched the lives of many with her kindness, compassion, and warm spirit. Let us remember her and pray for her soul’s journey into the hereafter.

“As we come together to seek solace in each other’s company and offer our prayers for Hajiya Halima’s peaceful transition, may Almighty Allah (SWT) grant her Jannah and give strength and patience to those of us she left behind. We look forward to your presence and support during this time of mourning.”