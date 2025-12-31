Dangote Announces 10-Day Credit Facility For Oil Marketers

Dangote Group has announced a 10-day credit facility backed by bank guarantee for fuel marketers which includes station owners and dealers.

In a statement on its official X handle yesterday, it also announced alongside a free direct delivery and other incentives, as part of a new supply arrangement. According to the statement, the group also invited petrol station operators across Nigeria to register to benefit from the offer.

It also stated that fuel supplied under the arrange ment would be sold at a gantry price of N699 per litre. It urged operators to register their stations to access the supply arrangement.

The statement read: “Participating dealers will enjoy a 10-day credit facility backed by a bank guarantee, with a minimum order requirement of 5,000 litres. “Our free direct delivery service will commence soon.

The offer is open to all petrol station owners and dealers. “Register your petrol stations today to benefit from our competitive gantry price.”