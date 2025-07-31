Dangote Advocates Budget-Friendly Mass Housing For Nigerians

Dangote Cement Plc has called on stakeholders in Nigeria’s housing sector to embrace affordable mass housing schemes as a sustainable solution to the country’s housing deficit.

Speaking at the ongoing Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), the company’s National Sales Director, Dolapo Alli, emphasized the importance of collaboration among key players in the sector. He stressed that addressing housing challenges requires the joint efforts of government agencies, private developers, non-profit organizations, and communities.

According to him, the government should explore public-private partnerships (PPPs) to support the development of mass housing. “Through PPP models, the government can initiate the construction of new estates, while companies in the building and construction sector can be granted tax waivers and credits to facilitate affordable housing projects,” Alli said during the company’s Special Day at the event.

He noted that mass housing remains a key strategy for addressing housing shortages, especially in rapidly urbanizing environments, and has proven effective in other countries.

While commending the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to implement mass housing programmes, Alli maintained that more needed to be done. He acknowledged initiatives like the Renewed Hope Housing Initiative as a positive step, particularly in making homeownership more attainable for low- and middle-income Nigerians.

“However, considering the nation’s massive housing deficit estimated in the millions there is a pressing need for deeper collaboration across public and private sectors to unlock innovative financing, streamline regulatory processes, and scale up delivery,” he added.

Alli also identified several persistent challenges hindering affordable housing in Nigeria. These include rapid urbanization, high population growth, a lack of awareness, costly land acquisition, rising construction expenses, inadequate infrastructure, inaccurate housing data, and limited access to long-term, low-cost financing.

He noted that Dangote Cement’s continued support for the Africa International Housing Show reflects the company’s belief in the event’s impact in generating meaningful ideas and building partnerships that support shelter solutions across the country.

Alli urged all levels of government to create enabling policies and provide land to facilitate the expansion of mass housing nationwide.

Dangote Cement Plc is one of the sponsors of the 2025 edition of the Africa International Housing Show, which concludes on Friday, August 1.